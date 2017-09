Houston Doc Appeals To Texas Justices In Free Speech Row

Law360, Dallas (September 25, 2017, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A Houston anesthesiologist who claims she was wrongfully terminated by Memorial Hermann Health System has asked the Texas Supreme Court to review a ruling that threw out the majority of her claims against the hospital under a state free speech law.



In a petition for review filed Thursday, Dr. Samia Khalil asked the state high court to overturn a First Court of Appeals decision that six of her claims against the hospital stemmed from protected free speech and should be dismissed under the Texas Citizens Participation Act....

