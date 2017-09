Healey Backs Mass. Bill To Aid Consumers In Equifax Hack

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey on Monday backed state legislation meant to boost data breach protections, which would allow consumers to initiate and lift credit freezes for free and expand their access to free credit reports if their data is stolen.



Healey’s support for the bill, called An Act Removing Fees for Security Freezes and Disclosures of Consumer Credit Reports, is her latest response to Equifax’s disclosure earlier this month of a massive data breach that compromised the sensitive financial and personal information of 143 million...

To view the full article, register now.