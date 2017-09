Texas State Bar Sues Ex-Prosecutor Over False Testimony

Law360, Dallas (September 25, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The State Bar of Texas on Monday filed a disciplinary action against a former prosecutor in a capital murder trial who allegedly failed to correct three witnesses who lied under oath when they denied giving their testimony in exchange for recommended reduced criminal punishments.



Seeking reprimand, suspension or disbarment, the Commission for Lawyer Discipline is requesting a Harris County District Judge discipline former special prosecutor Elizabeth Exley for failing to turn over exculpatory evidence to defense lawyers for Edward George McGregor, who was convicted in 2010...

