Investcorp Drops $350M On Arizona, Florida Properties

Law360, Minneapolis (September 25, 2017, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Investcorp's U.S. real estate division has purchased six multifamily properties located across Arizona and Florida for a combined $350 million, according to an announcement from the global asset management shop on Monday.



The deal is for a trio of complexes in the Phoenix metro area, one property in the Jacksonville area and two apartment complexes in the Orlando metro area.



The six properties have a combined roughly 2,800 units.



"This recently acquired portfolio builds upon our strong track record of investing in multifamily properties in growth...

