FCC Updates Cable, AM Radio Regs Ahead Of Open Meeting
According to a notice posted Friday, the commission adopted a third report and order reducing testing and reporting requirements for AM broadcasters. It also adopted a report and order to update signal quality standards and to reflect digital technology in cable TV service.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai previously dubbed September “Modernization Month” at the agency...
