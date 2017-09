Lessons Learned: Storm-Proofing Community Associations

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT) -- As former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson famously said, "Everybody's got a plan until they get hit.” Indeed, the very active 2017 hurricane season has underscored the need for community associations to have the right plans, to continually refine those plans and to learn from their mistakes.



In the aftermath of all the recent hurricane destruction, most volunteer community association boards and their professional managers already know that they should be date-stamping videos of their properties to memorialize pre- and post-storm conditions and making arrangements to have...

To view the full article, register now.