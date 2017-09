High Court Postpones Oral Arguments In Travel Ban Cases

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 2:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday removed from its calendar the oral arguments set for next month in the travel ban cases, asking the parties to address whether a revised ban introduced on Sunday by President Donald Trump makes the cases moot.



The high court also wants the parties to address whether the passing of the deadline included in the underlying executive order for restrictions on the nation’s refugee program makes those aspects of the cases moot.



The Supreme Court gave all sides until Oct. 5...

To view the full article, register now.