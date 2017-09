Feds, TransCanada Push To Dodge Enviros’ Keystone XL Suits

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT) -- TransCanada and the federal government reiterated their argument that a claim made in two separate cases challenging the revival of the Keystone XL pipeline should be dismissed in Montana federal court on Friday, arguing that presidential action negated the ability of advocates to bring a citizen suit.



In four separate filings the federal government and TransCanada argued that a supplemental claim made in amended complaints alleging the Department of State violated the Endangered Species Act and Administrative Procedure Act failed because a citizen suit can’t be...

