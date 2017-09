Enviros, Tribes Seek To Jump-Start Obama-Era Methane Regs

Law360, San Francisco (September 25, 2017, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Bureau of Land Management violated the Administrative Procedure Act when it delayed Obama-era regulations limiting methane gas emissions on public lands, environmentalists and tribal groups told a California federal judge at a hearing Monday.



The Sierra Club and Fort Berthold Protectors of Water & Earth Rights as well as the attorneys general for California and New Mexico brought their suits a month after the government announced it would stop enforcing the Waste Prevention Rule that was issued in November and went into effect in January. The...

