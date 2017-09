Sen. Wants Heads To Roll After $65M DOD Aircraft Blunder

Law360, Nashville (September 25, 2017, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Friday that “heads [should] roll” after a recent watchdog report found that the U.S. Department of Defense wasted at least $64.8 million on an airplane that was modified for counternarcotics operations in Afghanistan but never used.



Secretary of Defense James Mattis should review which DOD employees are responsible for the $64.8 million wasted on an aircraft that never actually flew on any missions, an issue highlighted in a recent report from the DOD Office of Inspector General, and make sure those employees...

