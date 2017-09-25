Sheppard Mullin Nabs Leading Cybersecurity Partner
The former chair of Winston & Strawn LLP’s global privacy and data security practice will join Craig Cardon in leading Sheppard Mullin’s 40-strong worldwide privacy and cybersecurity practice.
“We are thrilled that Liisa has joined the firm. I look forward to partnering with Liisa to meet all of the privacy and cybersecurity needs of our...
