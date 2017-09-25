Sheppard Mullin Nabs Leading Cybersecurity Partner

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP announced Monday that top cybersecurity law expert Liisa M. Thomas has joined the firm’s Chicago office as co-leader of the firm’s privacy and cybersecurity practice.



The former chair of Winston & Strawn LLP’s global privacy and data security practice will join Craig Cardon in leading Sheppard Mullin’s 40-strong worldwide privacy and cybersecurity practice.



“We are thrilled that Liisa has joined the firm. I look forward to partnering with Liisa to meet all of the privacy and cybersecurity needs of our...

To view the full article, register now.