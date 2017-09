RI Jury Awards Patient Record $61.6M In Med Mal Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (September 25, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Touted as the largest medical malpractice verdict in state history, a Rhode Island jury has awarded a man $61.6 million in a suit accusing two doctors and a hospital of providing negligent treatment that caused the patient’s right leg to be amputated, his attorney said Monday.



Following a two-week trial and about eight hours of deliberation, the Providence County Superior Court jury determined on Sept. 21 that Drs. John M. Ryan and Eric S. Winer and Rhode Island Hospital were negligent in treating patient Peter Sfameni...

