WTO Panel To Hear Complaint Over China Farm Import Quotas

Law360, Washington (September 25, 2017, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The World Trade Organization will create a panel to consider an Obama-era U.S. complaint adopted by the Trump administration that China fails to satisfy its commitments in its tariff rate quotas scheme for agricultural imports, according to a Monday press release.



The U.S. complained a second time about China’s policies regarding wheat, rice and corn, which it says are not transparent, predictable nor fair. That second request triggered establishment of the panel to examine China’s tariff rate quota, or TRQ, policies, which allow a low duty...

