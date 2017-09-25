DLA Piper Adds IP, Entertainment Partner From Venable

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 5:52 PM EDT) -- DLA Piper announced Monday it will add a longtime Venable LLP litigator to its Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., offices as a partner in the firm’s intellectual property and media practices.



Douglas Emhoff, who was an architect of Venable’s West Coast expansion, will split time between the offices, focusing on a wide array of practice areas, including entertainment, digital media, sports, advertising, technology, hospitality and character licensing, according to a release from DLA Piper.



Emhoff will join DLA Piper on Oct. 1, the same day it...

