BNY Can't Dislodge Class Rep In Trust Beneficiaries Case

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 6:55 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Monday rejected Bank of New York Mellon’s request to cut a potential class representative who accuses the bank of investing trust assets irresponsibly and charging unauthorized tax preparation fees, saying Ashby Henderson knows enough about the case.



U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris rejected the bank’s charge that Henderson was an inadequate class rep, saying she knew enough about the case to do a good job representing the class and wasn’t inhibited by her deference to her personal attorney. The judge...

