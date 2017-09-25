Football Coach's Sports Psych Retweet Ignites IP Suit

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania-based King’s College and its head football coach were accused Monday of violating federal copyright and trademark law by retweeting a post that included an excerpt from a famed sports psychologist’s book without attribution.



In a complaint filed in Pennsylvania federal court, sports psychologist and performance consultant Dr. Keith Bell alleges that King’s College and coach Jeffery Knarr trampled Bell's intellectual property rights back in November 2015 when Knarr retweeted a post that included a page from Bell’s book “Winning Isn’t Normal,” for which he holds...

