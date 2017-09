Facebook Hit With Age Discrimination Suit From Ex-Worker

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A former Facebook employee has filed an age discrimination suit against the social media giant in California state court, saying he was subjected to numerous derogatory remarks based on his age and that the comments were made in front of management personnel.



Gary Glouner, 52, filed his complaint on Thursday against Facebook in Los Angeles Superior Court alleging disability discrimination, age discrimination, wrongful discharge and retaliation, among other things. Certain younger employees had hurled comments and jokes at him relating to his age, the complaint said,...

