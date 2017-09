Rent-A-Wreck Founder Wants Bankruptcy Case Thrown Out

Law360, Wilmington (September 25, 2017, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The founder of bankrupt Rent-A-Wreck of America Inc., who has been locked in a decade-long litigation battle with the company, pushed the Delaware bankruptcy court Monday to either throw out its Chapter 11 filing or transfer it to Maryland, calling the case “a sham.”



David S. Schwartz argues that Rent-A-Wreck only filed for court protection to escape a contempt order stemming from his battle with the company in Maryland federal court and was “desperately in search of a different forum, different rules and a different referee,”...

