Congo Officials Can't Be Targeted In €567M Award Row: Judge

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge refused Monday to force two Republic of the Congo officials to comply with subpoenas issued by Commissions Import Export SA as it tries to enforce a more than €567 million arbitration award, which stems from the African nation's nonpayment of public works contracts in the 1980s.



U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon did not specify in the brief minute order his reasoning for denying Commissions Import Export's motions to force Congolese legislator Denis-Christel Sassou Nguesso and government minister Calixte Ganongo to comply with the...

