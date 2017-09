Kazakhstan Can't Put $506M Award On Hold, Investors Say

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Two Moldovan oil and gas investors trying to collect a more than $506 million arbitral award against Kazakhstan urged a D.C. federal court on Monday to follow the lead of Sweden’s highest court, which last week refused to pause enforcement of the award even as proceedings continue there.



The Republic of Kazakhstan had been ordered by a Stockholm tribunal to pay investors Anatol and Gabriel Stati more than $506 million for pressuring them into selling their investments in Kazakhstan’s natural hydrocarbon resources sector to the state-owned...

