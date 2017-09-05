5th Circ. Allows Part Of TX Sanctuary Ban To Take Effect

By Nicole Narea

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel allowed limited parts of Texas’ anti-sanctuary city law, known as S.B. 4, to go into effect Monday, greenlighting a federal immigrant detainer program that enlists the assistance of local law enforcement.

In a unanimous decision, the three-person panel lifted a Texas federal court’s preliminary injunction on provisions of the law that require local authorities to comply with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer requests and bar municipalities from explicitly prohibiting cooperation with immigration officials.

But the appeals court also continued to block...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

City of El Cenizo, Texas, et al v. State of Texas, et al


Case Number

17-50762

Court

Appellate - 5th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3950 Constitutionality of State Statutes

Date Filed

September 5, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular