5th Circ. Allows Part Of TX Sanctuary Ban To Take Effect

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel allowed limited parts of Texas’ anti-sanctuary city law, known as S.B. 4, to go into effect Monday, greenlighting a federal immigrant detainer program that enlists the assistance of local law enforcement.



In a unanimous decision, the three-person panel lifted a Texas federal court’s preliminary injunction on provisions of the law that require local authorities to comply with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer requests and bar municipalities from explicitly prohibiting cooperation with immigration officials.



But the appeals court also continued to block...

