Electrolux Washer Mold Suit Paused As Parties Settle

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge on Monday agreed to pause a proposed class action as the parties prepare a settlement that would end accusations that Electrolux Home Products Inc. sells Frigidaire washing machines that collect standing water.



In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Brian K. Epps paused the case while the parties negotiate a nationwide settlement spanning this case and a similar suit in Florida. The parties said on Sept. 18 they had agreed to “all material terms” of the settlement and planned to seek preliminary approval...

