UK Seeks Dispute Resolution Options Outside The CJEU

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 11:40 AM EDT) -- One of the thorniest topics in the Brexit negotiations is the resolution of potential disputes arising under the withdrawal agreement and enforcement of rights and obligations by individuals following the U.K.’s exit from the European Union. Since the vote to leave the EU in 2016, “taking control of [its own] affairs” and ending the jurisdiction of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has been the redline position of the U.K. government. The EU, on the other hand, has been pressing hard to maintain...

To view the full article, register now.