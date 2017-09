Cooper Tire Secures Anti-Dumping Adjustment In CIT

Law360, Washington (September 26, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT) -- Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. secured retroactive application of a court-won 2.4-point cut to anti-dumping duties on tires imported from China as a U.S. Court of International Trade judge on Monday rejected a U.S. Department of Commerce claim that a formal liquidation injunction was needed first.



Tire giant Cooper Tire, which has multiple Chinese factories subject to 2015 anti-dumping and countervailing orders, challenged Commerce’s calculations and won the downward adjustment in a ruling in March. Cooper Tire said that afterward, Commerce and U.S. Customs and Border...

To view the full article, register now.