GlobalTranz Workers Lose Class Cert. Bid In OT Suit

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge on Friday declined to conditionally certify a suit alleging GlobalTranz Enterprises Inc. didn’t pay certain workers overtime as a collective action, finding the workers who brought the suit didn’t meet their burden to show they were similarly situated to members of the proposed class.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Michelle H. Burns denied a motion for conditional class certification from a group of current and former GlobalTranz workers who brought the complaint on behalf of similarly situated logistics specialists and carrier representatives that the...

