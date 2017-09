Marriott Shorted Desk Workers Millions In OT, Suit Says

Law360, San Francisco (September 25, 2017, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Marriott International Inc. was hit with a putative class action in Florida federal court Friday accusing the hotel chain of miscalculating the overtime rates of front desk agents by failing to include commissions and bonuses in violation of state labor laws and the Fair Labor Standards Act.



Lead plaintiff Therese Shabe filed the suit on behalf of herself and other front desk agents claiming that Marriott had adopted a companywide policy of shorting its desk agents working at 4,051 hotel locations across the nation, including 339...

