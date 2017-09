McGraw-Hill Wants Photo Co. Counsel DQ'd Over Consultant

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Textbook publisher McGraw-Hill on Monday urged a Pennsylvania federal court to disqualify the firm representing a stock photo company in a copyright infringement suit against it, saying the firm hired a former McGraw-Hill employee who supervised the company’s discovery as a consultant in order to obtain privileged information.



McGraw-Hill Global Education Holdings LLC alleges that attorneys at Harmon Seidman Bruss & Kerr LLC, which is representing Grant Heilman Photography Inc. in the instant suit, hired McGraw-Hill’s former director of content licensing, Mari Masalin-Cooper, and the court...

To view the full article, register now.