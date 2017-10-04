Budd Larner Patent Litigator Joins Greenberg Traurig

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A former Budd Larner PC patent litigator who represents generic-drug makers, including defending Dr. Reddy’s from a challenge to a generic version of Mucinex, has joined Greenberg Traurig LLP.



Michael H. Imbacuan spent more than 15 years at Budd Larner litigating patent cases under the Hatch-Waxman Act for clients such as Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc. and Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. He will continue his practice in the patent group in Greenberg Traurig’s New York office, the firm announced Sept. 25.



“I hope to continue to work in...

