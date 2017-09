Shareholders Rip Performance Sports' Ch. 11 Disclosures

Law360, Wilmington (September 26, 2017, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Shareholders who sued Performance Sports Group in New York federal court rose in opposition Monday to the estate’s Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement in Delaware bankruptcy court, arguing it describes an unconfirmable “gambit” to squelch their litigation claims and “hijack” any value left for speculators.



Plumbers & Pipefitters National Pension Fund, which lodged a class action on allegations of accounting manipulations, argues that the way the Performance Sports Chapter 11 plan is structured, only about $1 million would be set aside to address claims connected to...

