Dollar General, Expedia Sue Visa, Mastercard Over Swipe Fees

Law360, Los Angeles (September 25, 2017, 10:20 PM EDT) -- Dollar General Corp., Expedia Inc., Tractor Supply Co. and retailer co-op NATM Buying Corp. lodged a suit in D.C. federal court Monday accusing Visa, Mastercard and a handful of banks of colluding to keep card-swiping fees unnaturally high, the latest action over interchange fees.



Visa Inc. and the banks with which it does business, and Mastercard Inc. and its affiliates, created closed small networks in which Visa and Mastercard could control how much merchants would have to pay them each time a customer paid with a card...

