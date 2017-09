1st Circ. Won't Rehear Guatemalan's Asylum Bid Amid Dissent

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT) -- The full First Circuit will not revisit a panel’s decision from May that a Guatemalan who re-entered the United States after being deported could not apply for asylum because of a reinstated removal order, though two judges Monday dissented from the majority’s decision not to rehear the case.



A three-judge panel had previously split 2-1 in May in favor of affirming the decisions by an immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals denying asylum to Victor Garcia Garcia and that panel again split 2-1 Monday in...

