Blakely Sokoloff IP Litigator Joins Buchalter In LA

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 5:29 PM EDT) -- An intellectual property litigator who spent more than 20 years at Blakely Sokoloff Taylor & Zafman LLP and once won a medical company more than $7 million in a trademark infringement suit has joined Buchalter PC’s Los Angeles office.



Willmore F. Holbrow III joined Buchalter on Sept. 12 from Blakely Sokoloff, where his work included arguing before the Ninth Circuit and Federal Circuit and representing clients including Toshiba and a clothing maker who sued Victoria’s Secret. Holbrow joins Buchalter as chairman of its intellectual property litigation...

To view the full article, register now.