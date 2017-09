Tiffany, Costco Trade Blows After $21M TM Award

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Tiffany and Costco are trading post-trial blows following a ruling that the retailer must pay the jeweler more than $21 million for using “Tiffany” on diamond engagement rings, with Tiffany demanding millions more in attorneys' fees and Costco pushing to overturn the loss.



The new wrangling comes after more than four years of litigation over the Tiffany trademark. Costco argued it had merely used it as shorthand for “Tiffany setting” — a generic term for a style of ring — but U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor...

To view the full article, register now.