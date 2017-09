Buyers Seek OK For $7M Deal In 1-800 Contacts Antitrust Row

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 1:42 PM EDT) -- Contact lens purchasers have asked a Utah federal court to approve a $7 million agreement reached with two retailers to resolve allegations they conspired with 1-800 Contacts Inc. to stifle competition for the online sale of lenses, according to court documents filed Monday.



Arlington Contact Lens Service Inc. and National Vision Inc. will also provide assistance to contact lens purchasers who have sued 1-800 Contacts, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and others over the alleged scheme, the consumers said in a motion for preliminary approval of the deal....

To view the full article, register now.