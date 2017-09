HSBC Rips Ponzi Victims’ Suit, Says Lawyers Hid Evidence

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 3:49 PM EDT) -- HSBC Bank USA NA accused lawyers for Ponzi scheme victims of playing “dirty pool” in an effort to turn the California federal lawsuit into a full-fledged class action, urging the court on Monday to strike some of their evidence, to refuse to certify a class and to dismiss the suit outright.



Ramiro Giron and two others who fell prey to the scheme by the company known as World Capital Markets Inc., or WCM777, sued the bank and a sister company last year for aiding and abetting...

To view the full article, register now.