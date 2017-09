5th Circ. Backs NLRB In Trash Co. Bargaining Case

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 1:33 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel Monday backed a National Labor Relations Board finding that a Louisiana garbage-truck staffing provider violated federal labor law when becoming an entity's successor and setting its own employment terms and conditions instead of first bargaining with the incumbent union.



The three-judge panel denied Creative Vision Resources LLC’s petition for review of a split NLRB decision that company was a “perfectly clear” successor to labor-supply company Berry III and violated the National Labor Relations Act by failing to give the Local 100 United...

