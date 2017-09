Latest ACA Repeal Failure Only A Pause, Not A Full Stop

Law360, Nashville (September 26, 2017, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The failure of the Senate to move forward with its latest Affordable Care Act repeal bill will likely put similar efforts on ice for the rest of the year, but other attempts to at least tweak if not repeal the ACA will likely resume in the future, experts say.



Senate Republican leaders announced Tuesday that they would not vote this week on the so-called Graham-Cassidy bill, legislation that, in a nutshell, would have replaced ACA subsidies with block grants to states, while phasing those payments out...

