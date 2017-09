Venture Capital Firm IVP Closes Latest Fund At $1.5B

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT) -- California-based IVP closed its latest and largest fund in the venture capital and growth equity firm’s 37-year history at $1.5 billion, it said Tuesday, bringing its total committed capital to $7 billion.



The firm said in its announcement that the fund, dubbed IVP XVI, was significantly oversubscribed with most of the investments coming from current limited partners. IVP plans to use the fund’s proceeds to invest in between 35 and 40 companies in the technology and media spaces, with investments ranging from $10 million to $100...

