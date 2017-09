Adidas Exec, 4 NCAA Coaches Charged With Corruption

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors charged an Adidas marketing executive, four coaches at universities the National Collegiate Athletic Association ranked in the top tier of college basketball, and five other individuals on Tuesday with a corrupt scheme to co-opt promising high school athletes.



In three separate complaints, prosecutors described schemes to pay young athletes to attend and play for schools Adidas sponsored and induce them to hire certain agents and financial advisers when they went professional. The four coaches allegedly took bribes to tout the managers and financial...

