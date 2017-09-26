Wanda Hotel Development Paying $112M For Hotel Operator

Law360, Minneapolis (September 26, 2017, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Wanda Hotel Development Co. Ltd. is acquiring hotel operator Wanda Hotel Management (Hong Kong) Co. Ltd. for HK$878 million ($112.4 million), according to an announcement from the Hong Kong-based company Tuesday.



The firm is buying Wanda Hotel Management from a division of Wanda Hotel Development's controlling shareholder, Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co. Ltd., the company said in a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing.



"The acquisition consideration was determined after arm's-length negotiations between the parties to the sale and purchase agreement with reference to the historical financial...

