Privacy Advocates Decry DHS' New Immigrant Data Rule

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A new U.S. Department of Homeland Security rule outlining the types of information that can be stored in immigration files has drawn fire from privacy advocates who argue the information is overly broad and may be used for discriminatory purposes, although former officials say the rule simply allows agencies to store information they already had access to.



The rule published in the Federal Register last week calls for expanding the kinds of information the agency can place in an individual's immigration file, or “Alien File.”...

