FHWA Walks Back Highway Greenhouse Gas Rule Delay

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 4:23 PM EDT) -- The Federal Highway Administration in a letter to a New York federal judge on Monday agreed to reinstate deadlines for a regulation designed to curb greenhouse gas emissions on national highways, providing a win for environmentalists while also vowing to repeal the rule through a formal process.



The letter, from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the FHWA, announced a move to reinstate a requirement for state and local planning organizations to track pollution emitted by vehicles, set emission reduction targets and submit performance reports. Environmental...

