Pokanoket Nation Details Land Deal With Brown University

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The Pokanoket Nation said in a statement Tuesday that it will allow other tribes that can show a strong connection with the Pokanokets' ancestral land in Bristol, Rhode Island, to access it under an agreement with Brown University that ended the Nation’s encampment on a site owned by the school.



Brown announced on Monday that it had reached a deal with Pokanoket members to transfer an unspecified part of the university’s approximately 375 acres of land in Bristol into a preservation trust in exchange for the...

