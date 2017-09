Starwood Takes $250M Stake In Small-Space Hotel Co. Yotel

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 2:45 PM EDT) -- London-based Yotel said Tuesday that a Starwood Capital Group-affiliated fund will invest $250 million in the hotel brand as the company seeks to boost its real estate acquisitions and further expand its global reach.



The investment by Starwood represents a 30 percent stake in Yotel, which specializes in hotels with small-space rooms designed to feel like a luxury airline cabin. Yotel said the funds will be used to acquire real estate for new construction projects, as well as the conversion of existing properties.



In addition to...

