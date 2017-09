Cloud Co. To Sell Off Trio Of Businesses For $549M

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania-based multi-vertical cloud company Actua Corp. on Monday said it’s inked cash deals to sell off its three majority-owned businesses to a CVC Capital Partners fund and a Chicago-headquartered intelligent systems provider for $549 million in total in an effort to wind down its operations.



CVC Growth Fund has agreed to buy cloud-based environment, health and safety software company VelocityEHS as well as Actua’s interest in online insurance service platform BOLT Solutions for $354 million, a portion of which will go toward transaction costs, Actua said....

