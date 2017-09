Pretext Traffic Stops Racist, ACLU Tells Mass. High Court

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties of Massachusetts on Monday urged the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to ban traffic stops with ulterior motives, arguing these pretextual stops are racist and not backed by state law.



The nonprofit filed an amicus brief in a criminal case that started with defendant Rogelio Buckley being pulled over in one of these pretextual stops and then charged with drug and firearm violations. After arguments on Oct. 5, the state's high court will decide whether these stops are legal in Massachusetts.



“Pretext stops...

