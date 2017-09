Wash. Wants In On Challenging Trump's Trans Military Ban

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 1:51 PM EDT) -- The state of Washington on Monday asked a federal court for permission to join a suit challenging President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, claiming the state needs to protect its citizens from discrimination and its National Guard from facing recruitment problems.



Washington filed a motion to intervene in Lambda Legal’s suit, calling the ban “undisguised sex and gender identity discrimination that serves no legitimate purpose.” The private plaintiffs bringing the suit cannot protect a state’s interests, such as its antidiscrimination laws,...

