10th Circ. Mining Ruling Digs Up Worry For Tribal Projects

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit's recent ruling that a wind farm needed a mineral lease from the Osage Nation before construction creates new obligations for developers looking to launch renewable and energy infrastructure projects on tribal lands and new risks for existing projects that suddenly find themselves in the same boat as the now-unlawful wind farm, experts say.



Reversing a lower court decision, a Tenth Circuit panel said Sept. 18 that the excavation performed by developers Osage Wind LLC, Enel Kansas LLC and Enel Green Power North America...

To view the full article, register now.