P&G Must Face DACA Discrimination Suit, Fla. Judge Told

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A Venezuelan native told a Florida federal court to reject the Procter & Gamble Co.’s attempt to toss his suit claiming the company discriminated against his Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Initiative, or DACA, immigration status when rejecting him for an internship, arguing that its hiring practices are biased against those with temporary work authorization.



David M. Rodriguez, who is authorized to work in the U.S. under DACA, said Monday that the company’s defenses were predicated upon the false notion that only immigration status, not work...

