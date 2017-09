Pa. Judge Bars Experts In Tainted Talc Suit Against Colgate

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state court judge decided on Monday to exclude two expert witnesses for a customer who claims that Colgate-Palmolive's talcum powder contained asbestos that caused her mesothelioma, ruling the experts used a “mishmash” of procedures when testing for asbestos.



Sally Brandt will be unable to rely on testimony from geologist Sean Fitzgerald or pathologist Ronald Gordon in her suit against Colgate-Palmolive Co., the judge said, because both experts had deviated from accepted procedures in their testing, altering some elements and leaving out others.



“Although some...

To view the full article, register now.